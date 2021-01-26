COVID-19 Missouri vaccination dashboard launched

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The dashboard shows total doses administered, distinguishes the number of individuals who received one dose or both doses and seven-day averages of doses administered in the state.

“It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible, especially as some individuals tasked with reporting Missouri’s vaccine data often fail to report the complete picture,” said Governor Parson.

Missouri residents who have received at least one dose are shown in a county-level vaccination table. Statistics can also be seen in individual populations such as race, age and ethnicity.

Governor Parson said he discussed with other governors about the CDC’s portrayal of COVID-19 vaccination data for Missouri.

“National rankings on the CDC’s dashboard are marginal and are being used to misinform Missourians that the state is falling short in vaccine administration, or worse, that the state itself is stockpiling vaccines,” Gov. Parson said. The fact is that vaccines ship directly to local providers, and our data shows vaccine distribution and administration rates in Missouri are similar to other states.”