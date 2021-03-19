COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson encourages more residents to get vaccinated as active cases continue to drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson encourages more residents to get vaccinated as active cases continue to drop across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 228 new cases, for a total of 328,273 cases. There are 2,663 active cases, which is down by 71 from Thursday, 233 hospitalized, which is down 12 from Thursday; 50 on ventilators, which is up 3 from Thursday.

14 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,529.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

Pulaski, 36

Benton, 26

Craighead, 18

Washington, 11

Sebastian, 10

White, 10

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: