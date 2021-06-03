COVID-19 cases increase as Springfield mass vaccination clinics slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A report of a 37% increase in COVID-19 cases locally as we start to see mass vaccinations being phased out.

Jordan Valley Health Center’s mass vaccination site has been open for approximately four months, but its focus is shifting to smaller, more convenient locations.

“We see this location becoming a hub for women’s and children’s services in the Springfield market that’s closer to where our patients live and work in an area that doesn’t have a lot of access to dental, medical, and behavioral health services,” said Alexis Brown, with the Jordan Valley Health Center.

Jordan Valley’s vaccination clinic has been operating out of the former Price Cutter building. Now, it’s slowly inching toward its goal of giving 100,000 doses with only 7,000 to go.

However, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said young adults starting at 16-years-old and older are falling behind.

“A lot of the reason why is because that ‘wait and see’ attitude among these age groups, trying to see if it was something they really needed to do, something that was safe,” said Aaron Schekorra, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The Health Department saw 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 2, and identified three new cases of the delta variant from India in the past seven days.

Schekorra said 90% of the cases are in patients who are unvaccinated.

“The burden of the disease is being placed on individuals who are not yet vaccinated,” said Schekorra. “There might be that with ordinances ending, people may think that the pandemic is symbolically over, but that’s definitely not the case, COVID is still here, and so we need everyone of every age to get vaccinated.”

As of June 3, 37% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated.