County health director says vaccine confusion is happening for those administering it too

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.- One of the latest developments with the COVID-19 vaccine seems to be who can and can’t get vaccinated.

Such confusion even went to Jefferson City, where Missouri lawmakers were wrongly told they could get vaccinated.

Here in Southwest Missouri, that confusion is still there not just for patients but for those administering the vaccine.

Dr. Karen Peak with the Christian County Health Department says they have ordered 300 doses but found they can get an extra dose out of some of those vials; there’s a potential for up to 360 doses administered Thursday.

“We have a survey on our website, and we’re drawing patients from that survey. So we were in our office until 9:00 last night calling individuals to come into today to as they were selected off the website,” says Dr. Peak.

Peak says the Health Department’s goal is to vaccinate everybody in Phase 1A and or 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2, but they are facing challenges when it comes to the end of the day.

“To where there may be a few individuals who do not fall into those categories, and they are the only ones that are going to be available to give that vaccine to. We would rather give it to somebody than waste that vaccine.”

Peak says there is a six-hour window to give the vaccine, and if the Health Department doesn’t find someone that is qualifying in those Phase categories, they reach out to others that can get vaccinated on short notice.

“Because again, my staff needs to go home at the end of the day. The last clinic was supposed to last from 8:15 and end at 4:30, but my staff ended up not leaving that clinic until about 8:30 that night because we were looking for individuals who qualified to get the vaccine. And there came a point to where we had to end up just calling people that were not on the category list. Again, there’s not very many people that that would happen to, but rather than waste the vaccine and throw it away, that’s our only option.”

Those extra doses Peak talks about surprise vaccination staff because Pfizer is only sending enough supplies to vaccinate five people per vial.

“If we’re getting a 6th dose, that accumulates pretty quick. Again, it’s challenging enough to make a schedule whenever you think you have a certain number of doses, then you find out you have more, but that’s even more challenging moving forward as well.”

Another challenge Peak faces is finding staff to administer the vaccines. Many of her nurses are volunteers.

“Obviously, we can’t get 350 or 360 doses of vaccines with just one nurse, so I have reached out to the community through our website with a survey, and I have asked them for a call for nurses, or physicians, medical assistants, nursing students who have been properly trained, and have the education. I’ve got an overwhelming response from our community, and so today we do have a total of 12 nurses here that are helping us, volunteering their time for this.”

The Christian County Health Department has administered both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines, meaning that there will be complicated scheduling when the time comes for a second dose. Those who received the Pfizer vaccine will get their second dose three weeks after, and Moderna recipients will get the second dose four weeks after.

“Whenever we get other vaccines, it’s my understanding some of those (Johnson & Johnson) may be a one dose vaccine as well. So yeah, we have a lot of challenges now, but I think those are going to continue to get worse as we move forward and more vaccines become available. We’re having to figure out who’s here for their first dose, second dose, so it may be a matter of organizing our clinics, so we only give one vaccine at that clinic. We’re only doing first doses at that clinic, or maybe we’re giving a different vaccine, and it’s the second dose,” she says.

Peak says she has to order vaccines during the middle of the week. Then, during the weekend, Peak says usually on Sundays, she is told whether or not she will be receiving a shipment.

“Unfortunately, I’m never told how much I’m going to receive until it arrives. Sometimes it arrives the middle of the following week. So then we have to scramble to get clinics put together because we find out in the middle of the week how many doses we have. So there again, we go back to our surveys, draw the patients off of there, start making some phone calls and try to put a clinic together within a day or two at the most.”

She says the process requires teamwork and a lot of time, so much so, the Health Department has not been doing regular services in order to vaccines done in such a short time frame.