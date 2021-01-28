Christian County hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department hosted the second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Christian County at the First Baptist Church in Ozark Thursday, Jan. 28.

Individuals who received the vaccine were chosen from the Christian County Health Department’s waiting list based on priority phases created by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Health Department said it administered 345 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic.

“Everything went smooth today and the clinic was well organized and executed,” said Kenneth Murdock, a vaccine recipient and clinic volunteer.

Everyone wanting the vaccine will have to sign up to be on the waiting list through the Health Department’s website.