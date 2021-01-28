Christian County first responders set to receive vaccines Friday

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OZARK, Mo.- First responders in Christian County will have an opportunity to get vaccinated Friday.

According to a release from the Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips, Alps Pharmacy in Nixa will provide the COVID-19 vaccines for first responders.

Union Hill Church of Christ is working with health officials to provide a space for the vaccine clinic. Organizers will also use this event as an opportunity to do a small-scale test run of plans, which will be expanded for future mass vaccination sites in the coming months.

EMA Director Phil Amtower said, “Our hope is to be able to vaccinate all Christian County First Responders who wish to receive the vaccine. Being able to complete these first priority groups will allow us to move forward toward widespread vaccination opportunities for citizens across the County.”