Changes made to Missouri COVID-19 mass vaccination events

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Governor Mike Parson announced updates to site locations for COVID-19 mass vaccination events.

“DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We thank Missourians for their continued interest in being vaccinated and our state and local teams for their hard work and adaptability in conducting these events.”

The COVID-19 vaccination event details as of Feb. 19 for Southwest Missouri are listed below:

  • Jasper/Newton Counties
    • Date and time pending
    • Missouri Northern State University
    • 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
  • Greene County
    • Date and time pending
    • Site location information pending

Missouri residents can check for updates on the pending information online.

The delays and changes are due to the extreme winter weather causing vaccine shipment delays from the federal government to Missouri.

