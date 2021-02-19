Changes made to Missouri COVID-19 mass vaccination events

Governor Mike Parson announced updates to site locations for COVID-19 mass vaccination events.
“DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We thank Missourians for their continued interest in being vaccinated and our state and local teams for their hard work and adaptability in conducting these events.”
The COVID-19 vaccination event details as of Feb. 19 for Southwest Missouri are listed below:
- Jasper/Newton Counties
- Date and time pending
- Missouri Northern State University
- 1012 N. International Ave., Joplin, MO 64801
- Greene County
- Date and time pending
- Site location information pending
Missouri residents can check for updates on the pending information online.
The delays and changes are due to the extreme winter weather causing vaccine shipment delays from the federal government to Missouri.