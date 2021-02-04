Camden County to host Missouri National Guard mass vaccination event

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Camden County will be hosting a Missouri National Guard mass vaccination event at the School of the Osage in Osage Beach, according to a press release from the county.
The mass vaccination event will take place on Feb. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is by appointment only. If you arrive without an appointment you will not receive the vaccine, according to the Lake Regional Health Service. The Health Service asks if you do have an appointment to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes. To schedule an appointment click here.
To help speed the process you can fill out a consent form on it’s website here.