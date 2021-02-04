Camden County to host Missouri National Guard mass vaccination event

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Camden County will be hosting a Missouri National Guard mass vaccination event at the School of the Osage in Osage Beach, according to a press release from the county.

The mass vaccination event will take place on Feb. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is by appointment only. If you arrive without an appointment you will not receive the vaccine, according to the Lake Regional Health Service. The Health Service asks if you do have an appointment to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes. To schedule an appointment click here.

To help speed the process you can fill out a consent form on it’s website here.