Average age of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County reaches all time low; 53 deaths in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Friday that the average age for COVID-19 deaths in Greene County has reached an all time low.

In July, the average age was 66. In August, the average age was 62. The Health Department says there were 53 COVID-19 deaths reported in August, and of those deaths, the youngest individual was in their 20s, and the oldest was in their 80s.

“Increased case counts, hospitalizations and deaths of people of all ages are unfortunate results of so many choosing not to get vaccinated,” said Director of Health Katie Towns. “Until more individuals in our community seek vaccine, more people will experience severe illness from this virus, especially as we head into the fall and winter months.”

Other numbers shared from the Health Department include:

19,095 doses of vaccine in August compared to 21,445 in July

So far, 47% of Greene County residents are vaccinated

On August 6, Greene County community passed the halfway mark, with 50% of residents 12 and older receiving at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine

On August 31, nearly 53% of residents were partially vaccinated, while 47% were fully vaccinated

There were 3,457 new cases compared to 5,938 in July

The seven-day average on August 31 was 76, down from 176 on July 30

144 individuals were treated for COVID-19 in Springfield hospitals on August 31, down from 265 on July 30

Currently heading into the Labor Day weekend, there are 144 hospitalizations, with 42 being Greene County residents.