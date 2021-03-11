Arrowhead Stadium will turn into two-day mass vaccination site, inoculating 6,000 Missourians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that the state has partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs and several local health officials to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a mass vaccination site.

It will be a two-day event on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.

The massive clinic will vaccinate 6,000 eligible Missourians. But unlike other mass vaccination sites across the state, Arrowhead will not be open to all Missouri residents. The 6,000 people will be selected from a list of those who have previously signed up to receive the vaccine with the Jackson County Health Department.

The vaccine being administered will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Jackson County Executive Frank White.

Two Missouri National Guard teams will be on site, helping with traffic control, check-ins and more. The two-day event is also being put on with support from the state health department, Jackson County Health Department, Truman Medical Center and Ride KC.

More details are expected in the coming days about this massive event.

Just before the Super Bowl, Chiefs President Mark Donovan said his organization and city, county and state health officials had been negotiating for weeks already to try to find a way to pull off a mass vaccination event.

Arrowhead also played host to thousands of Kansas City voters as a central polling location last fall. Donovan said the election board had 40 members of its staff on site, and the Chiefs had 50 volunteers from their staff as well. The Chiefs executive believes it will take a lot more people than that to pull off a vaccination site.

Then last week, amid complaints of mass vaccination sites being held in rural areas, Parson hinted that big news could be coming for Kansas City. Now it’s been confirmed.

Parson said Thursday that nearly 1.1 million, or 17.5%, of Missourians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including half of all Missourians who are 65 and older. More than 580,000 Missourians have been fully vaccinated.

The state enters Phase 1B-Tier 3 on Monday, which makes about 550,000 more Missourians eligible to be vaccinated.

There is also a large vaccination site at Cerner’s headquarters in North Kansas City. They welcome all eligible Missouri residents, but an appointment is required.