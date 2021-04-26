Arkansas working to vaccinate underserved communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — States, such as Arkansas, are using more aggressive stratagies to help get people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Several clinics across The Natural State are working on outreach efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated. One of those clinics is in Little Rock High School.

Little Rock city director Joan Adcock said she is working on getting the vaccine to underserved communities.

“We’ve got to one-on-one talk to someone, talk to a neighbor, talk to a friend and encourage them,” said Adcock.

In Greene County, more than 30% of residents have been vaccinated as of April 26, 2021.