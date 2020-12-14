Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Arkansas receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccine, governor says

COVID Vaccine Updates

by: Heath Higgs

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas has received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson on Monday.

The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Natural State at 8:10 a.m. today, Hutchinson tweeted.

The governor said he expects additional shipments to be received today.

All of today’s shipments will go toward vaccinating healthcare workers, he said.

Mercy Hospital in Rogers confirmed it has received a shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning. According to a hospital spokesperson, Mercy plans to start vaccinations on Wednesday morning.

