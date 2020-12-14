Arkansas receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccine, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas has received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson on Monday.
The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Natural State at 8:10 a.m. today, Hutchinson tweeted.
The governor said he expects additional shipments to be received today.
All of today’s shipments will go toward vaccinating healthcare workers, he said.
Mercy Hospital in Rogers confirmed it has received a shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning. According to a hospital spokesperson, Mercy plans to start vaccinations on Wednesday morning.