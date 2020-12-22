After frontline hospital workers, who is next in line for the COVID vaccine?

FENTON, Mo. – Frontline hospital workers who have had direct contact with COVID-19 patients have been the first to receive the COVID vaccine. But other workers who have had direct contact may have to wait before they get their shots.

Many urgent care facilities are located in shopping center. The question about their workers came up during our FOX 2/News 11 digital COVID Q&A broadcast.

A viewer, who identified themselves as a doctor at St. Luke’s Hospital, asked when urgent care health care workers will be offered the vaccine. Officials say they deal with COVID patients too, as well private practice doctors who are also at risk.

Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said frontline hospital workers are first in line, with health care workers being the next priority.

“I believe it will be pretty soon but it’s probably going to take to mid- to late-January before we get everybody in the health care system vaccinated, so it’s going to require a little bit of patience on everybody’s part,” he said.

The Mercy Hospital System says workers at Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care facilities have already been offered the vaccine. SSM Health System says its urgent care workers are being offered the vaccine this week,and BJC says any of its health care workers are eligible to receive the vaccine. It was unclear when workers at independent urgent care facilities would be offered the shots.

Some elderly people in long-term care facilities will be getting their shots as early as next week. CVS will administer COVID-19 vaccines to an estimated 100,000 residents and staff of more than 600 Missouri nursing homes beginning Dec. 28.