50% of eligible Greene County residents are fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Tuesday that 50% of Greene County residents 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

“I am so grateful to the more than 126,000 people who are doing their part to help put an end to this deadly pandemic,” said Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Katie Towns. “We need to keep the momentum going to prevent another deadly surge like what we experienced this summer with the Delta variant.”

Though this is a positive milestone for our area, the Health Department says Greene County still lags behind the state and nation in vaccinations. In Missouri, 50% of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and roughly 64% are fully vaccinated in the United States.

“Reaching 50% will help make vaccine the expectation instead of the exception, which will help drive rates even higher,” said Towns. “It’s vitally important that vaccinated individuals talk about their experiences with those who are still hesitant to normalize the process and help people feel confident in their decision.”

Free vaccines are offered throughout the community daily. The Health Department says both walk-ins and appointments are available. Visit vaccine417.com for an opportunity near you or call 417-874-1211. Private appointments are also available by calling this number.