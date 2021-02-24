4Star Politics: Parson hints at vaccine requirement changes, directly impacting Missouri teachers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is making up ground when it comes to getting vaccinations into the arms of people, according to a recent hospital survey.

On Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is ready to make even more progress on the vaccination front.

Parson joined FOX4’s John Holt and Kansas City Star Editorial Board member Dave Helling on the latest episode of “4Star Politics” to talk vaccination rates, unemployment issues and other lessons leaders have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor released good news during 4Star. He said that the state is getting more vaccines every day, and he expects the state to begin receiving doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next week or two. Parson said there are really good things ahead.

“I think you’re going to see us moving forward with the vaccine phases, just moving forward because of all of the stuff we’re doing right now,” Parson said.

When asked whether the move would include vaccinating teachers, Parson said he expected to release more information during a news conference Thursday.

“I think everyone is going to be pleased with the direction we’re going and how we’re going to move the teachers up. They’ll be able to get vaccinations pretty shortly,” Parson said.

Looking back over the past year, Parson acknowledged there are things to be learned about how the state handled the pandemic in the beginning.

“I think really isolating Missouri by itself, me as the governor, and probably not paying as much attention to all things on the national level, we were listening. to see what was really going on,” Parson said. “You learn so many things over the last year of just trying to deal with so many different situations.”

Parson said some of the most difficult decisions to cross his desk were trying to determine who could be deemed essential, whether to keep schools open, and how to handle gatherings.

“As a whole, I think our state, the combination we did with the balanced approach really paid off to be able to handle it as well as we did,” Parson said. “There’s nothing good about COVID-19. It’s a virus. It took a lot of lives here in our state. But I think the approach we took was the approach we had to take because our state was so diverse.”

Watch this week’s full episode of 4Star Politics in the above video player.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special digital venture with new episodes released Wednesdays at 5 p.m.