USA softball coming to Springfield in June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield will welcome the United States softball team this summer as it gets ready for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

The USA National team will play an exhibition double header on June third at the Killian softball stadium.

That’s the home of the Missouri State softball Bears.

This will be the first time since 2008 that softball is back in the Olympics.

It was dropped for awhile.

And this will be the third time that the USA softball team has played an exhibition in Springfield.

