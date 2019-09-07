Deputies have arrested a man connected with a 31-year-old murder case

AURORA, Mo. – We have breaking news just into the newsroom.

A detective at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have made an arrest in a 31-year-old murder cold case.

Only a few details have come in, but here’s what we know.

The murder suspect’s name is Larry Timmons.

He’s in his mid-sixties.

He’s been in jail since August 19 on forgery charges.

His bond is set at a quarter of a million dollars.

His arrest is somehow connected to the death of Cynthia Smith from Aurora.

Her body was found in 1988 near Pierce City.

She was 31 at the time of her death and was discovered missing after failing to pick up her children from a baby sitter.

An old News-Leader article in August of that year says investigators interviewed family and friends about her disappearance.

A possible suspect was given a polygraph test, but no one was ever arrested.

No other details were released tonight.

KOLR10 will investigate deeper into the case this weekend and on Monday.