Wrestling Legend “The Big Show” Chats with Jesse Inman

SPRINGFIELD — WWE Legend “The Big Show” talks to our Jesse Inman about his appearance at WrestleMania, and his new show on Netflix, “The Big Show Show”.

Paul “Big Show” Wight has been a WWE Superstar for over 20 years, and is now the star of his new show “The Big Show Show” available now on Netflix.

Big Show chats with our Jesse Inman about how the idea came about, including a story about how he caught the acting bug during a cameo on Saturday Night Live with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – who also began his career in the wrestling ring.

Big Show discussed his impromptu match with new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre over the weekend following McIntyre’s big win at WrestleMania.

Wight played college basketball at Wichita State, and mentioned his love for the Shockers in the interview – which is one of the biggest rivals for the Missouri State Bears, Inman’s alma mater.

