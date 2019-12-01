Willlow Springs man locked up for multiple charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Jail Sherrif responded to a 417 Predators Hunter’s Facebook page on Nov. 29, 2019.

The suspect in question was a 27-year-old name Kristopher Lenon of Willow Springs after being alerted they were in Douglas County.



On November 29th, 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a live feed off of 417 Predator Hunter's… Posted by Douglas County Mo Sheriff on Saturday, November 30, 2019

According Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, he has been charged with Satuory Rape 2nd degree and Statuory Sodomy 2nd degree felonies.



Lenon is still in custody at the Douglas County jail and has specific bond conditions, that include CPS and GPS as well as a $10,000 cash only.



