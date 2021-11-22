Willard stops Glendale as girls hoops season starts up

WILLARD, Mo–High school basketball season is here.

Glendale visiting Willard Monday night, second quarter action, skylar Bencsek with the three pointer but Willard led 25-20.

The Falcons heating up from the perimeter, Alyvia Goddard with the corner three, it’s a two point game.

But Willard would extend its lead in the third quarter, Carolina Crawford misses the free throw, but teammate Kailyn Washington gets the board and feeds Crawford who gets the basket.

Then the kick back to Washington for the three pointer, the Lady Tigers back up by ten.

And Willard goes onto win 57-49.

