SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several organizations are planning trick-or-treat events around the Ozarks.
Here’s a list of trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating events within a 30-mile radius of Springfield:
- Rogersville Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 12 pm-6 pm is a sensory-safe trick-or-treating event for kids during daylight hours. Families can get a directory at the Rogersville Chamber or look in the windows of businesses for a trick-or-treat sign.
- Bolivar Indoor Trick or Treat event at Parkview Health Care Facility on October 31st beginning at 5 pm.
- Lebanon-Laclede County Library Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 8 am-8 pm.
- Downtown Ozark Trunk or Treat event on October 31st from 5:30-8 pm with candy, free hot dogs, chips, and soda.
- Ash Grove Community Trunk or Treat event on Main Street in Ash Grove on October 31st beginning at 5:30 pm.
- Strafford FBC Drive-through Trick or Treat event on October 31st from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm.
- Seymour City Trunk or Treat event on October 31st at 6 pm at the Seymour City Square.