What’s Drury University doing to get the attention of Forbes Magazine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It was back in the fall of 2018 when Drury University first announced it’d be shucking the restrictions of a typical higher education curriculum.

Through its new approach to higher learning, which the school calls Your Drury Fusion, students not only pursue the credits needed to fulfill their major’s requirements but also enroll in classes needed to earn “Life and Career” certificates.

Students obtain these certificates by earning 12 credit hours toward a non-major-related field and completing “real world experience”, for example: an internship, a research project, a team project, a research period, or service period.

Now, Drury’s plan is being nationally recognized as a way to both save the future of small, private schools and equip each student with the skills and knowledge they’ll need to be more well-rounded as they head into the workforce.

Forbes magazine recently spotlighted the Your Drury Fusion plan as one of the top four ways schools like Drury can stay afloat.

“Fusion retains liberal arts expectations but allows students to earn new undergraduate certificates as they complete core requirements,” Forbes wrote.

Your Drury Fusion is set to launch in the Fall semester of 2019.