Wednesday, September 25 Evening Forecast

A cold front is quietly moving south into the area, but that will change later this evening. Warm and humid weather combined with a front will lead to scattered strong thunderstorms later tonight across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The evening hours should remain pretty quiet, but a strengthening low-level jet will run up against the front by late evening. This will trigger scattered thunderstorms over Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. These storms will then build east across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas around or after midnight. Isolated severe storms with wind and hail are possible, but the bigger danger will be for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for the southwest corner of Missouri, including Cassville, MO. The watch extends south into Northwest Arkansas, including Eureka Springs and Berryville, AR. As the storms train over the same locations, several inches of rainfall will be possible, generating a risk of flash flooding. The risk for storms and heavy rainfall will extend further east too, especially far Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas where locally excessive amounts of rain are possible.

THREAT OF SEVERE STORMS AND FLOODING HIGHEST TO THE SOUTHWEST

Showers will linger through sunrise south of Hwy. 60 with temperatures turning rather cool. Readings will range from the upper 50s north to low to mid-60s south. Clouds will be slow to clear, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas where highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s are expected. Further north and northeast upper 70s to near 80° are likely.

The front will do an about-face Thursday night, bring heat and humidity back to the area by Friday. A slight chance for showers will come with the front as it moves back to the north. Friday looks mainly dry and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The next chance for rain will come with a storm getting kicked out of the Southwest. It will interact with the frontal boundary draped just northwest of the area, triggering rain and storms along the front Friday night. This area of rain will try to build south and southeast into Saturday morning. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the day with afternoon highs running a little cooler in the low to mid 80s.

A trough developing in the West will help pull the frontal boundary further north and out of the area as the summer ridge builds in from the southeast. This will make for a hot and mostly dry pattern Sunday through Wednesday.