Wednesday, September 18 Evening Forecast

Another day for the record books with an afternoon high of 95° in Springfield, MO. This bested the old record high of 94° set in 1960. This also keeps this incredible streak of late-season heat going. We’ve got one more day of summer heat on Thursday and then the pattern breaks.

For tonight, we’re looking at clear skies and warm temperatures with readings expected to settle into the mid to upper 60s by morning.

Morning sunshine will quickly send the mercury heading higher with readings near 90° by noon. Afternoon highs will once again be in the low to mid-90s. Like we’ve seen the past few days, an isolated downpour or two can’t be ruled out.

The heat finally breaks on Friday as tropical moisture from the leftovers of “Imelda” moves in. Clouds will be on the increase during the morning with showers and a few thunderstorms breaking out during the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with afternoon highs ranging from the low 80s south to mid-80s north.

The atmosphere will remain primed for rain through the weekend. We’ll also have a front edging into the area by Sunday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. It still looks like a more concentrated area of rain and thunderstorms will move through on Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm for late September at night, but the afternoon highs will be more in line with mid-70s to mid-80s expected. Sunday will likely be the milder of the two days. Rainfall could be heavy, but any flooding concerns should be brief and localized after about 3 weeks with very little rainfall.

The pattern following the weekend looks unsettled, but exact details are a little murky at this time. It looks like a front boundary may linger in the area through Monday before lifting back to the north Tuesday. Only to be followed by another front on Wednesday. This pattern will keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms going through the middle of next week with temperatures remaining a little above normal, but much cooler than past weeks.