Wednesday, September 15 Evening Forecast

A cold front delivered a dose of much-needed rainfall to parts of the area Tuesday night. Southwest Missouri was the lucky winner in the rainfall sweepstakes with quite a few areas seeing well over an inch of rain. Rain amounts were much lighter to the east and southeast as the complex of rain and thunder faded away as it dropped southeast. Springfield picked up a third of an inch, the first measurable rainfall in over 10 days.

The pattern looks dry for most through the weekend. It looks warm too, but while it will be warm, it won’t be as hot as the past week.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies with temperatures falling to comfy cool levels by Thursday morning. The coolest readings will be closer to the Lake of the Ozarks region where temperatures will fall into the upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid-60s are expected to the south and southwest.

Thursday is shaping up to be a beauty, a little warmer than normal, but bright and comfortable.

The pattern through the weekend will remain warm and mostly quiet. There may be enough moisture south of the interstate for a few spotty afternoon showers, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will remain about 5 to 10° above normal.

The risk for showers may increase east of Hwy. 65 on Monday as a pocket of upper-level energy and moisture gets shoehorned north through the region. Temperatures will remain warm.

The next cold front will arrive late in the day Tuesday. It will remain warm ahead of the front with a chance for showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through.

Much cooler weather will follow the front with temperatures falling back to seasonable levels. Clouds will quickly clear out Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. The pattern should remain mild through much of the remainder of next week.