Wednesday, September 11 Evening Forecast

Hot, dry stretch continues but it will take a pause on Friday.

Like the past few afternoons, isolated showers managed to bubble up in the afternoon heat east of Hwy. 65. These showers will fade by sunset and tonight looks quiet and clear with temperatures settling into the low 70s.

The summer swelter continues into Thursday with temperatures warming quickly under sunny skies during the morning. A few clouds will bubble up during the afternoon with breezy winds out of the southwest. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s during the afternoon remaining warm into the evening.

A cool front will slowly push southeast into the area Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms lighting up along the front by late afternoon from Oklahoma northeast into Northern Missouri. A few of these storms could produce severe winds gusts and some hail into the early evening as they spread into West Central Missouri. The line of thunderstorms will gradually lose steam as slowly sags southeast. Some gusty winds are possible down to about I-44 late Thursday evening along with some heavy rainfall. The line will tend to fall apart south of I-44 after midnight.

A FEW SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY EVENING NEAR THE FRONT

A few showers will linger near and south of I-44 into Friday morning. Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day with temperatures running quite a bit cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. The front will stall over Northern Arkansas during the afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up south of the state line.

High clouds will continue to stream in out of the southwest Friday night, and this will likely keep temperatures from bottoming out despite the lower humidity behind the front. Lows will range from the low 60s north to upper 60s south.

The front will take the trip back north on Saturday bringing heat and humidity back to the area. Skies look partly cloudy with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible, mainly during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Hot weather and sunshine will follow on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

The hot pattern will continue into next week as a trough develops across the Western U.S. This is a signal for warm weather to stick around deep into the week. The one wild card is a tropical system that may move into the Deep South early in the week. This system could bring a bit more moisture and cloud cover to the Ozarks by Tuesday and Wednesday along with a pullback in the hot conditions. Even with that though, temperatures will remain warmer than normal through into Friday. The pattern still looks like it will shift by the 21st as the trough in the West tries to shift into the East.