Wednesday, October 9 Evening Forecast

Stormy pattern setting up for later tonight through Friday morning. This will be followed by our first round of early cold for the season.

For tonight, we’ll find patchy clouds and mostly dry weather. Temperatures will fall through the 60s. Closer to sunrise there will be a chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with the risk spilling over past sunrise. A few of the storms could be strong enough to produce some hail.

Storm chances should fall during the morning Thursday with patchy clouds and breezy winds the bulk of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. By late afternoon, storm chances will start ramping back up, especially west of the interstate. There should be enough wind energy and instability in place for a risk of a few severe storms. The initial storms could produce all modes of severe weather, but the overall risk doesn’t look terribly high. By early evening a line of strong to severe storms will set up along a cold front that will be moving into Western Missouri and across Northeast Oklahoma. This line will sweep east into the area during the evening bringing a risk of mainly damaging winds, but an isolated, brief tornado can’t be ruled out either. It looks like the higher risk for severe weather throughout the late afternoon to evening timeframe will be along and west of Hwy. 65, but a few severe storms may manage to make it east of Hwy. 65 during the evening. By midnight, the risk of severe weather should be fading with rain and embedded thunder continuing much of the rest of the night.

SEVERE WEATHER RISK THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO THURSDAY NIGHT

Temperatures will fall sharply behind the front Thursday night, dropping from near 70° into the 40s in just a few hours, bottoming out in the upper 30s and low 40s Friday morning with light showers and drizzle continuing through late morning. Rain amounts will be heavy with 1 to 2″ common along and west of Hwy. 65 with lighter amounts to the east. Skies will clear during the afternoon with temperatures trying to recover back into the upper 40s to around 50°. You’ll definitely want a coat with gusty northwest winds making feel even colder.

Dry weather is expected Friday night, but it will be cold for area football games. Temperatures will settle into the low to mid-30s Saturday morning with some patchy frost possible.

Weekend weather looks bright. Temperatures Saturday will remain cool, warming into the low 60s. Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday with highs near 70°.

We’ll start the upcoming workweek with sunshine and mild afternoon highs in the mid-70s. A chance for showers will follow Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through. This will lead to another cool down into Wednesday.