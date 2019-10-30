Wednesday, October 30 Evening Forecast

A dreary day today came with a big dose of cold with temperatures stalled in the upper 30s to low 40s all day. The average high for late October is in the mid-60s!

Cold and damp weather will continue overnight with light fog and drizzle continuing. All eyes will be on the thermometer with the freezing line gradually shifting east and southeast across the area. This will lead to a changeover to light freezing drizzle with a touch of snow possible, especially near and north of I-44. The risk of a light glaze of freezing drizzle will extend down to a line from Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO. This glaze will be very thin and mainly on elevated objects. There will also be a chance for a dusting of snow, mainly near and north of the interstate. Road temperatures are currently well above freezing, and this will keep road conditions in good shape with just wet roads expected. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpassed could be impacted, but the overall risk looks low at this time.

WINTRY WEATHER TONIGHT

Morning clouds and any lingering snow flurries or patchy freezing drizzle will make a quick exit. Sunny skies will develop from west to east with clear and cold weather across the area during the afternoon. Winds will remain brisk out of the northwest keeping wind chills near freezing as temperatures climb to near 40°.

FORECAST HIGHS THURSDAY

Cold and clear weather is expected for trick or treaters. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s into the low 30s by mid-evening. Winds will quickly die down around sunset.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

Another cold night will follow with temperatures settling into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine and southwest winds will push temperatures back into the 50s Friday afternoon ahead of another cold front.

The cold front will move through quietly Friday evening with some clouds arriving with the front. Temperatures will slip into the low 30s by Saturday morning. A few clouds may linger through Saturday morning with skies becoming clear during the afternoon. Temperatures look a little chillier with highs in the upper 40s.

Another light freeze will follow for Sunday morning, but southwest winds and sunshine will once again send temperatures higher with afternoon temperatures well into the 50s.

The warming trend will continue into Monday with highs in the 60s. Another cold front will slip through Tuesday morning, bringing clouds and some light showers or drizzle. Temperatures will remain cool through mid-week.