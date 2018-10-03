Wednesday, October 3 Morning Forecast

Warm, Muggy & Breezy Conditions Today —

Happy Wednesday! A warm, muggy and breezy is in store for today!

Winds coming out of the south/southwest will continue to bring in warm and muggy conditions to the Ozarks. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80’s. Gusty winds are possible today as well, with winds ranging from 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s with breezy conditions again.

Thursday, a cold front will sag into the Ozarks, bringing an uptick in rain and lowing our temperatures just a bit. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Areas north of I-44 will see the majority of the rainfall but showers and storms cannot be ruled out throughout the rest of the Ozarks. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday the sunshine returns with temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s. Overnight lows again in the upper 60’s.

Your weekend forecast looks like a wet one. Showers and storms are likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.