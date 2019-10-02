Wednesday, October 2 Evening Forecast

Summer slips out as fall air sweeps in by morning. Temperatures today hit 90° again in Springfield, the 4th day in a row. This looks like it will be the last time this year as the summer pattern finally gets knocked out for good. This doesn’t mean warm days don’t lie ahead, in fact, we’ll likely see 80s again by Saturday.

Fall temperatures will be coming in waves over the next week with the first wave not all that stout. It will still be a nice change from the recent never-ending summer though.

The fall air will arrive with a cold front that will sweep through tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up near and behind the front heading into the evening, gradually slipping into areas north of Hwy. 54 by midnight. There could be a few strong storms, but no widespread severe weather is expected. The band of showers and isolated thunderstorms will slowly sink south down to about the I-44 corridor by sunrise, gradually running out of steam after sunrise. Temperatures should be sharply cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s northwest to mid to upper 60s southeast Thursday morning.

A band of clouds and showers will linger north of the interstate through the morning with clouds lingering into the afternoon. This will help keep temperatures cool there while sunshine pushes temperatures into the low 80s south of the state line.

Friday is shaping up to be one of the nicest days of the week. Morning lows in the 50s will be followed by afternoon highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be on the way back up Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Look for sunshine in the morning followed by increasing clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Afternoon highs will make it into the low to mid-80s.

A bigger blast of autumn air will follow Saturday’s front with highs near 70° Sunday after morning lows 50s. There will likely be a round of clouds and showers during the day as another storm sweeps through.

Bright and cool conditions will follow for the first half of next week. It’s the fall pattern we’ve been waiting for and expect this time of the year. Morning lows will be in the 40s with highs around 70° Monday and Tuesday before warming back into the mid-70s Wednesday. The pattern looks like it will remain quiet into the following weekend.

