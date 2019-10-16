Wednesday, October 16 Evening Forecast

The fall chill today came with sunshine and a few clouds. A chilly area of high pressure near Kansas City will slide southeast tonight setting the area up for a cold night with morning lows in the 30s. It looks like it will be just cold enough for a bit of patchy frost to start the morning Thursday.

The early morning cold will warm quickly under sunny skies. The beginnings of a warming trend will take shape by afternoon with highs near 70°.

Another fall beauty can be expected Friday with sunny skies washing away the morning chill and sending temperatures into the low to mid 70s. The warmer weather will also come with breezy winds out of the south as a cold front approaches from the west.

Clouds will move in Friday night with showers spreading in by morning. The round of showers will continue through the morning with clouds lingering through the afternoon before thinning out. Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler with 60s expected for highs.

Sunday will come with a mix of sun and clouds along with breezy south winds. Temperatures should be warmer with 70s expected by afternoon. Humidity levels should be on the increase and this may lead to some instability. This coupled with wind energy arriving with a potent storm will contribute to the possibility of some strong storms and heavy rainfall. There’s still some variance in what the models are projecting, but the risk for stormy weather is certainly there, so stay tuned.

Showers will make a quick exit Monday morning with cool and windy weather throughout the day. The pattern should remain cool and quiet through the middle of the week with warmer temperatures by Wednesday.