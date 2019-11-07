Wednesday, November 6 Evening Forecast

A cool damp day will give way to a wet night that might be a little rumbly to the south. Showers and thunderstorms will spread east across areas near and south of the interstate this evening with the rain continuing through sunrise. Rainfall will be heaviest near the state line where 2 to 4″ of rain is expected. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for areas south of Hwy. 60 into Thursday morning. Rain totals along the interstate will be in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range with much lighter amounts to the north.

Much colder air will also flood the area behind a front that will be sweeping in from the north. Temperatures will begin to tumble late this evening to the north with the front expected to move across Springfield around midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-30s after sunrise Thursday with upper mid to upper 30s south of the state line. There may be just enough of an overlap of lingering drizzle and freezing temperatures for a bit of freezing drizzle near the interstate east of Springfield Thursday morning, but no major impacts are expected.

Showers and drizzle will end from the northwest through the morning with clearing skies following. Skies will become mostly sunny by early afternoon south to the interstate, but the clearing will be slower during the afternoon to the south. Temperatures will try to recover into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Winds will be gusty in the wake of tonight’s front with brisk winds continuing through Thursday. This will lead to wind chills near or below freezing throughout the day.

A very cold night will follow. Under clear skies and with lighter winds temperatures will fall into the low to mid-20s.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the 40s. The cold will give way to a much warmer weekend. Sunshine and southwest winds will lead to a big pop in temperatures Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A cold front will drop south into the area Sunday, but it looks slow enough for much of the area to warm into the 60s again.

Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon with showers possible overnight. An early arctic air mass will invade the area by Monday morning sending temperatures falling below freezing. This will lead to a chance for a light wintry mix early Monday that would wrap up as light snow. It’s early, but light accumulations are possible.

Bitterly cold weather will follow with morning lows in the teens possible Tuesday and Wednesday and afternoon highs that might not make it above freezing Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to moderate on Wednesday.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
33°F Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
38°F Rain, heavy at times early. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
40°F Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy 40% 56° 33°

Thursday

40° / 22°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 40° 22°

Friday

46° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 46° 31°

Saturday

64° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 42°

Sunday

66° / 34°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 66° 34°

Monday

34° / 16°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 40% 34° 16°

Tuesday

30° / 17°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 30° 17°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 PM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

8 PM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

9 PM
Rain
80%
52°

52°

10 PM
Rain
90%
52°

51°

11 PM
Rain
90%
51°

51°

12 AM
Rain
100%
51°

50°

1 AM
Rain
100%
50°

49°

2 AM
Rain
100%
49°

47°

3 AM
Rain
80%
47°

43°

4 AM
Rain
90%
43°

40°

5 AM
Rain
80%
40°

38°

6 AM
Showers
50%
38°

35°

7 AM
Showers
40%
35°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

34°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

37°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

34°

6 PM
Clear
0%
34°

Trending Stories