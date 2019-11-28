Wednesday, November 27 Evening Forecast

Our holiday week has already taken a turn for the colder and now it’s about to get wetter. A storm is parking itself in the Western U.S. for the next few days, slinging waves of rain our way.

For tonight, we’ll see clear skies giving way to clouds overnight. Temperatures will tumble quickly into the low to mid-30s before leveling off as clouds move in. Showers will spread in from the west just before sunrise. Low-level air will be cold and dry enough to support some sleet at the beginning before a transition to a cold rain.

This will make for a cold and wet start to Thanksgiving Day and cold and wet conditions for the 25th Annual Turkey Trot. Temperatures will be hovering just above freezing at race time which is 8 am. At least winds will be light.

The rain looks pretty steady for much of the day before tapering off by late afternoon. Temperatures won’t go anywhere, remaining stuck in the mid to upper 30s all day.

Shoppers won’t fare any better Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 30s with light showers or drizzle at times throughout the night.

More rain or drizzle is expected on Friday as temperatures slowly climb into the 40s. Winds will pick up too out of the southeast.

The storm in the West will move out by the weekend into the middle of the country. This will lead to another potent storm. Moisture and instability will continue to increase Friday night with temperatures slowly climbing out of the 40s and into the 50s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible into Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like instability levels will remain low enough for no severe weather. Given the wind energy though, it still bears watching.

Clouds will linger through the morning with clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the 60s. Winds will pick up and turn gusty Saturday afternoon with gusts over 30 mph.

The wind will really crank up Saturday night with another round of wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Winds will remain brisk into Sunday with colder temperatures moving back in.

Wraparound clouds will sweep into much of the area north of Hwy. 60 by afternoon with temperatures only warming into the low 40s. There may be a few snow and rain showers that try to develop Sunday afternoon north and east of Springfield.

Next week will start cold and bright with the chilly easing through the middle of the week.