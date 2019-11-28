Wednesday, November 27 Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our holiday week has already taken a turn for the colder and now it’s about to get wetter. A storm is parking itself in the Western U.S. for the next few days, slinging waves of rain our way.

For tonight, we’ll see clear skies giving way to clouds overnight. Temperatures will tumble quickly into the low to mid-30s before leveling off as clouds move in. Showers will spread in from the west just before sunrise. Low-level air will be cold and dry enough to support some sleet at the beginning before a transition to a cold rain.

This will make for a cold and wet start to Thanksgiving Day and cold and wet conditions for the 25th Annual Turkey Trot. Temperatures will be hovering just above freezing at race time which is 8 am. At least winds will be light.

The rain looks pretty steady for much of the day before tapering off by late afternoon. Temperatures won’t go anywhere, remaining stuck in the mid to upper 30s all day.

Shoppers won’t fare any better Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 30s with light showers or drizzle at times throughout the night.

More rain or drizzle is expected on Friday as temperatures slowly climb into the 40s. Winds will pick up too out of the southeast.

The storm in the West will move out by the weekend into the middle of the country. This will lead to another potent storm. Moisture and instability will continue to increase Friday night with temperatures slowly climbing out of the 40s and into the 50s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible into Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like instability levels will remain low enough for no severe weather. Given the wind energy though, it still bears watching.

Clouds will linger through the morning with clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures look mild with highs in the 60s. Winds will pick up and turn gusty Saturday afternoon with gusts over 30 mph.

The wind will really crank up Saturday night with another round of wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible. Winds will remain brisk into Sunday with colder temperatures moving back in.

Wraparound clouds will sweep into much of the area north of Hwy. 60 by afternoon with temperatures only warming into the low 40s. There may be a few snow and rain showers that try to develop Sunday afternoon north and east of Springfield.

Next week will start cold and bright with the chilly easing through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
32°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Branson

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
33°F Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 32°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 0% 44° 32°

Thursday

38° / 37°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 38° 37°

Friday

46° / 43°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 46° 43°

Saturday

64° / 34°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 40% 64° 34°

Sunday

42° / 28°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 42° 28°

Monday

42° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 42° 29°

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
33°

33°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
33°

34°

8 AM
Showers
50%
34°

35°

9 AM
Rain
80%
35°

36°

10 AM
Rain
80%
36°

37°

11 AM
Rain
90%
37°

37°

12 PM
Rain
80%
37°

37°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
37°

38°

2 PM
Rain
80%
38°

38°

3 PM
Light Rain
80%
38°

40°

4 PM
Light Rain
60%
40°

38°

5 PM
Showers
50%
38°

37°

6 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

7 PM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

8 PM
Showers
40%
37°

Trending Stories