Wednesday, November 13 Evening Forecast

The arctic invasion has ended but the pattern remains chilly into the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Readings will drop quickly this evening with overnight lows in the mid-20s. A cold front will sweep through near sunrise.

The cold front will usher in a shot of chilly air that will generate some low cloudiness along and north of the interstate during the morning. Skies will be mainly sunny elsewhere. The patch of cloudier weather will gradually thin, slowest to clear north and east of Springfield where highs will only be in the low 40s. Areas to the south and west will see temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s.

A clear and cold night will follow with lows near 20°. The morning cold on Friday will give way to a cool afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light and skies will be bright, making Friday the nicest day of the workweek.

Weekend weather will remain cool. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with afternoon highs in the 50s. More of the same can be expected Sunday, but clouds will be more widespread as a weak cool front approaches the area. It looks like the front will move through with only a slight chance for a shower.

Another weak cool front will move through late Monday. Like Sunday temperatures will be cool with skies on the cloudier side.

Sunshine and warmer weather follow for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be near 60° on Tuesday and in the low 60s on Wednesday. The pattern will cool off over the backend of the week, but extreme cold should stay away for a while.