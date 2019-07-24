Wednesday, July 24 Evening Forecast

The area enjoyed near-record lows to start off the day as readings dipped into the upper 50s. Joplin actually tied the record low of 57°, last tied back in 2003.

Afternoon readings were comfortably warm, but they are beginning to creep higher. And this shows where we’re going as summer makes a comeback.

For tonight, we’ll find another comfortable night with temperatures sliding through the 70s and 60s tonight. We’ll bottom out in the low 60s under starry skies.

The fair and the Price Cutter Charity Championship kick-off tomorrow, and will do so in winning weather fashion. Temperatures will edge a little higher, but we’re still talking only mid-80s at the end of July. Humidity levels will remain low with sun and clouds during the afternoon.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with a slow increase in humidity as well. All in all, still a great summer pattern for boating or camping.

Our next chance for wet weather will hold off until Monday. A trough will redevelop over the Eastern U.S. opening the door to a cool front. The front should bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks Monday with temperatures likely a little cooler.

What’s to follow is a little unclear. It’s possible the front sweeps through and another dose of drier air spreads in. Another scenario is for the front to stall in the area with a chance for rain continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday. Given the redevelopment of the Eastern trough, it appears that the front has a decent shot of moving through. No major cooldown will follow though with temperatures remaining pretty close to normal for the end of July.