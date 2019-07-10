Wednesday, July 10 Evening Forecast

The early afternoon round of showers and thunderstorms took the punch out of the atmosphere and also knocked out some of the heat and humidity. We hit 91° at noon today before storms. In the wake of the storms skies have remained rather cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The front will move through this evening with a slight chance for a shower along the front. The bigger impact of the front will be to knock out the soupy conditions we’ve been experiencing. Skies will become clear overnight with noticeably less humid conditions by sunrise with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunny skies on Thursday will give way to a few clouds during the afternoon. The humidity will take a break, but it will still be warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Another pleasant morning will follow with morning readings in the mid 60s Friday. Temperatures will heat up quickly though with some clouds bubbling up by afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90°.

Hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend with humidity levels slowly creeping higher. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s both days.

A developing tropical storm in the Gulf will likely move into Louisiana by Saturday before slowly heading north over the weekend. The storm may sling some clouds and showers our way Monday into Tuesday before shifting out of the region. This will temper the heat for a couple of days with sunshine and heat returning Wednesday.