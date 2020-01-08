Wednesday, January 8 Evening Forecast

Our stretch of beautiful January days is coming to a close. We’ve got a big storm to deal with later this week and into the weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase late tonight as moisture surges north and northeast into the area on breezy southerly winds. Temperatures won’t cool all that much with lows only in the 40s.

We’ll wake up to cloudy skies Thursday with drizzle and light showers gradually breaking out later in the day. The higher chance for wet weather will be after noon. Winds will remain gusty with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Showers will become a little heavier and more widespread Thursday evening. Moisture surging into the area will keep temperatures from dropping much with lows in the low to mid-50s. The increasing moisture will also likely lead to some fog, especially south of the interstate.

Showers or drizzle will continue into Friday morning along with some fog. The coverage and intensity of showers will pick up by Friday afternoon with some rumbles of thunder possible. Enough instability will be in play coupled with higher wind energy to trigger a risk for isolated severe storms Friday afternoon. The risk of severe weather will pick up Friday night as a well-defined line of storms takes shape and slowly shifts east across the Ozarks. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible along with some small hail in the stronger storms.

SEVERE RISK FRIDAY INTO FRIDAY NIGHT

The atmosphere will also be loaded with moisture with thunderstorms squeezing that moisture out as heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Friday through Friday night with a general 2 to 4″ expected. A frontal boundary initially stalled near I-44 could serve as a focus for even higher totals Friday evening near the interstate and locally higher rain amounts near 6″ are possible. Some flash flooding appears likely Friday night.

The stormy weather will be slow to clear our area, possibly not moving out of our eastern counties until well after midnight.

Cold air surging in behind the departing storm will cause temperatures to tumble through the 30s Saturday morning and likely below freezing and into the 20s by later in the day. The upper-level core of the storm will move through during the day Saturday likely generating another wave of precipitation that will start as a wintry mix before transitioning to light snow. The risk of light accumulations of wintry weather will tend to stay confined to areas near and north of a Jasper, AR, to Eminence, MO, line. Slick roads could become an issue in those areas by afternoon. The heavier stripe of snow is currently expected to be across Eastern Kansas into Northern Missouri, or just northwest of the Ozarks.

WINTRY WEATHER SATURDAY

A chilly day will follow on Sunday with a cold morning giving way to a chilly day, especially in areas where there’s some snow cover.

Milder weather returns for the first half of next week with highs back in the 50s. The pattern looks pretty quiet through that stretch as well.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
46°F Windy and becoming cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 62° 46°

Thursday

56° / 52°
Windy with light rain in the afternoon
Windy with light rain in the afternoon 60% 56° 52°

Friday

61° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 61° 34°

Saturday

34° / 20°
Wintry mix changing to all snow
Wintry mix changing to all snow 50% 34° 20°

Sunday

45° / 29°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 45° 29°

Monday

53° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 38°

Tuesday

55° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 55° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
46°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

47°

6 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
47°

45°

7 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
45°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
48°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
49°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
10%
50°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
51°

52°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
52°

53°

1 PM
Few Showers/Wind
30%
53°

53°

2 PM
Showers/Wind
40%
53°

54°

3 PM
Showers
60%
54°

58°

4 PM
Showers
50%
58°

55°

5 PM
Light Rain
70%
55°

53°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
53°

