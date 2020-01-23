Wednesday, January 22 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory continues into Thursday morning for many areas.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A messy spell of weather continues across the area. A light wintry mix has given way to rain or freezing rain where temperatures are hovering near the freezing mark. Areas west of Hwy. 65 have been dropped from the Winter Weather Advisory with temperatures expected to hover just above freezing. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will continue to see temperatures holding steady at or just below freezing tonight. The risk of freezing rain will continue into Thursday across especially the higher elevations of the plateau stretching from Christian County east across Dent and Shannon Counties. Temperatures will slowly rise a little above freezing even in these areas during the afternoon. This will bring an end to the risk of freezing rain.

Ice amounts will tend to be a glaze to as much as 0.2″ of total ice accumulation with the higher totals mainly over the higher elevation but also stretching southwest into Northwest Arkansas where rainfall will be a bit heavier tonight.

Roads have been slick in spots today, especially this morning. With ground temperatures still hovering near freezing and the loss of daylight, we will see slick areas become more widespread, especially over rural areas, continuing into Thursday morning. The risk of slick roads will likely continue into Thursday morning in areas that are currently impacted. Roads should be in pretty good shape across the area Thursday afternoon.

The next round of wintry weather will come late Thursday night into Friday as a strong upper-level storm spins east across the area. The model data is focusing around a track that brings the storm across Southern Missouri. Areas north of the track will tend to see the higher snow totals, this would include Central and Northern Missouri. Light snow accumulations look possible into Northwest Arkansas where a dusting is possible. Amounts of 1 to possibly 2″ look possible in Springfield, with totals of 2 to 4″ possible near and north of Hwy. 54 or in areas like Warsaw east through Vienna. The snow will taper off to flurries Friday afternoon with flurries possible into the overnight.

SNOW FORECAST FOR THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

Weekend weather will trend warmer, but temperatures will still be chilly. Skies may be slow to clear, sunshine is expected to develop from southwest to northeast during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Another weak storm will push some clouds into the area by Sunday with a slight chance for some light rain. Highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer weather returns early next week with 50s on Monday. The day may start with patchy fog but skies should become mostly sunny. A storm will push more clouds into the area by Tuesday with showers moving in. Showers will be possible into Wednesday, but it will be turning colder again.

Overcast

Springfield

32°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will give way to rain and snow mixed overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
32°F A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will give way to rain and snow mixed overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
32°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
32°F Periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

33° / 32°
Cloudy with a wintry mix
Cloudy with a wintry mix 60% 33° 32°

Thursday

36° / 30°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 70% 36° 30°

Friday

34° / 29°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 50% 34° 29°

Saturday

41° / 29°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 41° 29°

Sunday

47° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 47° 31°

Monday

53° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 53° 36°

Tuesday

51° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 PM
Rain/Snow
60%
33°

32°

8 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

9 PM
Wintry Mix
70%
32°

32°

10 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

11 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

33°

12 AM
Rain/Snow
70%
33°

33°

1 AM
Rain/Snow
70%
33°

33°

2 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

3 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

4 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

5 AM
Rain/Snow
80%
33°

33°

6 AM
Rain/Snow
70%
33°

32°

7 AM
Light Rain
60%
32°

34°

8 AM
Rain/Snow
70%
34°

34°

9 AM
Rain/Snow
60%
34°

35°

10 AM
Showers
60%
35°

36°

11 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
36°

37°

12 PM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

1 PM
Showers
40%
37°

38°

2 PM
Showers
40%
38°

37°

3 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

4 PM
Showers
40%
37°

36°

5 PM
Showers
50%
36°

36°

6 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
36°

