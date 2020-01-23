Wednesday, January 22 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory continues into Thursday morning for many areas.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A messy spell of weather continues across the area. A light wintry mix has given way to rain or freezing rain where temperatures are hovering near the freezing mark. Areas west of Hwy. 65 have been dropped from the Winter Weather Advisory with temperatures expected to hover just above freezing. Areas east of Hwy. 65 will continue to see temperatures holding steady at or just below freezing tonight. The risk of freezing rain will continue into Thursday across especially the higher elevations of the plateau stretching from Christian County east across Dent and Shannon Counties. Temperatures will slowly rise a little above freezing even in these areas during the afternoon. This will bring an end to the risk of freezing rain.

Ice amounts will tend to be a glaze to as much as 0.2″ of total ice accumulation with the higher totals mainly over the higher elevation but also stretching southwest into Northwest Arkansas where rainfall will be a bit heavier tonight.

Roads have been slick in spots today, especially this morning. With ground temperatures still hovering near freezing and the loss of daylight, we will see slick areas become more widespread, especially over rural areas, continuing into Thursday morning. The risk of slick roads will likely continue into Thursday morning in areas that are currently impacted. Roads should be in pretty good shape across the area Thursday afternoon.

The next round of wintry weather will come late Thursday night into Friday as a strong upper-level storm spins east across the area. The model data is focusing around a track that brings the storm across Southern Missouri. Areas north of the track will tend to see the higher snow totals, this would include Central and Northern Missouri. Light snow accumulations look possible into Northwest Arkansas where a dusting is possible. Amounts of 1 to possibly 2″ look possible in Springfield, with totals of 2 to 4″ possible near and north of Hwy. 54 or in areas like Warsaw east through Vienna. The snow will taper off to flurries Friday afternoon with flurries possible into the overnight.

SNOW FORECAST FOR THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

Weekend weather will trend warmer, but temperatures will still be chilly. Skies may be slow to clear, sunshine is expected to develop from southwest to northeast during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Another weak storm will push some clouds into the area by Sunday with a slight chance for some light rain. Highs will be in the 40s.

Warmer weather returns early next week with 50s on Monday. The day may start with patchy fog but skies should become mostly sunny. A storm will push more clouds into the area by Tuesday with showers moving in. Showers will be possible into Wednesday, but it will be turning colder again.