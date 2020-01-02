Wednesday, January 1 Overnight Forecast

Weather was off to a good start in 2020. Skies were bright and temperatures were warm for early January. Springfield had a high of 57°. The average high is 42° this time of year. Winds were the only issue with gusts between 30 and 40 mph during the afternoon. Joplin recorded a gust to 47 mph.

A disjointed storm will impact the area through the remainder of the week. The main area of rain will be focused around a storm lifting northeast across the Deep South. This means rain amounts locally look spotty and light.

We’ll find mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a tendency for clouds to thicken up during the afternoon. There may be a few showers, but it looks like those will tend remain across areas south and east of Springfield. Temperatures will once again climb well into the 50s, but winds won’t be as strong.

Showers will expand further northwest Thursday night with most areas looking at a shot at showers. Temperatures will be cool throughout the night, but they won’t really trend colder until a cold front moves through near sunrise Friday.

The early passage of the front and the cloudy skies that will likely linger throughout the day Friday will lead to a sunrise high of about 40° with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s during the morning. There may be a bit of recovery during the afternoon, but temperatures will likely remain south of 40° all day. The best chance for showers appears to be early in the day with mainly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

There’s still a shot at some snow showers or snow flurries Friday night into early Saturday. A trough centered over the middle of the country will have chunks of upper-level storminess rotating through it. This may be enough to trigger some snow showers in some areas. It doesn’t look widespread or heavy though and little to no accumulation is expected.

Skies will clear out Saturday but it will remain cold with temperatures struggling to warm through the 30s and into the low 40s.

Warmer weather will follow on Sunday. Skies will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.

We’ll lose those gains early next week with a series of weak fronts keeping things chilly Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will only top out in the 40s both days, but still a bit above normal for early January.

A nice pop in temperatures is expected by Wednesday as winds become more southwesterly. Skies look sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s. The next chance for rain looks to sweep through Thursday into Friday.

