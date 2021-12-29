Wednesday, December 29 Morning Forecast

Surprise, surprise! We have another above-average day on tap! Who would have thought? It will go down in the record books as the second warmest December on record.

We will see another chance of rain as low pressure moves out of Texas and south of the Ozarks. The chance of rain will begin late morning and last into the afternoon. Light to moderate showers will be possible, with the heaviest of rain for those south of I-44. On the high side, about 0.50″ of rain will be possible.

Thursday will be our calm, gold star day out of the near future. Temperatures will top out near 60.

The last day of 2021 will start off nicely, temperatures will warm into the 60’s. We will see the chance of rain increase later in the day. By midnight it should be warm and wet. I don’t see any major weather impacts on your New Year’s Eve plans other than the rain. All the change occurs on Saturday. By mid-morning we will see temperatures tumble below freezing. The rain will change over to a wintry mix. The ground is quite warm so accumulation isn’t expected. I do think we could see some slippery roadways by Saturday afternoon. It will be a great day to stay cuddled up at home!

The other big weather story is the cold, arctic air. Saturday night is going to be FRIGID. Our northern counties could see lows in the single digits!