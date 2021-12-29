Wednesday, December 29 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 37°
Rain
Rain 56% 53° 37°

Thursday

59° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 59° 46°

Friday

63° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 43% 63° 43°

Saturday

44° / 12°
AM Rain/Snow
AM Rain/Snow 69% 44° 12°

Sunday

31° / 20°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 31° 20°

Monday

49° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 31°

Tuesday

52° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 52° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

10 AM
Light Rain
83%
47°

48°

11 AM
Rain
70%
48°

49°

12 PM
Rain
96%
49°

50°

1 PM
Rain
97%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
85%
50°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
51°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
50°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
48°

47°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
46°

46°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
46°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
45°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
42°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
41°

40°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
40°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
39°

40°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
40°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
41°

41°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
41°

42°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

Surprise, surprise! We have another above-average day on tap! Who would have thought? It will go down in the record books as the second warmest December on record.

We will see another chance of rain as low pressure moves out of Texas and south of the Ozarks. The chance of rain will begin late morning and last into the afternoon. Light to moderate showers will be possible, with the heaviest of rain for those south of I-44. On the high side, about 0.50″ of rain will be possible.

Thursday will be our calm, gold star day out of the near future. Temperatures will top out near 60.

The last day of 2021 will start off nicely, temperatures will warm into the 60’s. We will see the chance of rain increase later in the day. By midnight it should be warm and wet. I don’t see any major weather impacts on your New Year’s Eve plans other than the rain. All the change occurs on Saturday. By mid-morning we will see temperatures tumble below freezing. The rain will change over to a wintry mix. The ground is quite warm so accumulation isn’t expected. I do think we could see some slippery roadways by Saturday afternoon. It will be a great day to stay cuddled up at home!

The other big weather story is the cold, arctic air. Saturday night is going to be FRIGID. Our northern counties could see lows in the single digits!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Showers in the Vicinity

Springfield Mo

47°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

45°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

Harrison

47°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A few clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

38°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Showers in the Vicinity

West Plains

46°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

