Wednesday, December 25 Overnight Forecast

Christmas Day was one of the nicest in memory with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. This is about 25° above normal, warm enough for West Plains to tie the record high of 68°. Springfield registered 69°, making it the third warmest Christmas Day ever recorded.

ONE OF THE WARMEST CHRISTMAS DAYS ON RECORD

The December delight will continue with the pattern not offering up any cold weather until a storm whips through this upcoming weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find increasing high cloudiness. The cloud cover combined with breezy southerly winds will keep temperatures from dropping much. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, which is warmer than average highs for late December!

High cloudiness will be widespread on Thursday providing the area with filtered sunshine. This will lead to slightly cooler afternoon highs. The area will remain ahead of a cold front throughout the day though, and this will mean another warm one with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will quietly move through Thursday evening. This will make for a cooler day on Friday and widespread clouds will also provide a bit more of a chill. That said, temperatures will still be above normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

An approaching storm could generate a few light showers Friday night, but the bulk of the wet weather with the storm will hold off until later in the day on Saturday. Skies will remain rather cloudy on Saturday with gusty southerly winds. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s. There will be plenty of wind energy with this storm, but instability levels look like they’ll remain very low. This will keep severe weather at bay, but it bears watching. Rain will become likely during the afternoon, continuing into the evening. Some of the rainfall will come down pretty good with a few rumbles of thunder possible along with gusty winds.

The rain should sweep east of the area Saturday night with chillier air working in by Sunday. The colder air will come with gusty winds and clouds for much of Sunday. Temperatures will likely be stuck in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the day. Winds will howl with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Next week will start bright and cold and winds will remain gusty. The winds will ease up by Tuesday with temperatures remaining chilly.

The pattern looks dry and chilly for New Year’s Eve night. The next storm will push a chance for rain back into the area later in the day New Year’s Day.