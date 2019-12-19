Wednesday, December 18 Evening Forecast

We’ve finally turned the corner on the cold and ice. Morning fog gave way to sunshine with sunny skies working away on the lingering snow and ice across the area. Springfield finally bounced back above freezing with afternoon highs in the low 40s, warmest days since Friday of last week. Most of the snow and ice has melted away to the south, but it lingers north and east of Springfield.

Skies will be clear overnight. We shouldn’t see a repeat of fog overnight across Southwest and Southern Missouri, but some fog is likely especially over areas where snow cover lingers. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s with locally colder readings over snow-covered areas.

Sunshine and warmer weather will work away at what snow remains across Central Missouri. Temperatures will be the warmest we’ve seen since last week with highs in the low to mid 50s in most areas.

A storm over California right now will take a southern route across the U.S., passing south of the Ozarks. The storm will sling clouds our way for Friday and the cloudier skies will make for a cooler day, but temperatures will still be above normal.

Clouds will move out of the area during the day Saturday with afternoon highs back in the low 50s.

The warming trend really takes off Sunday into early next week. A trough in the Western U.S. will generate a southwesterly flow over the middle of the country, moving mild air into the area. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20° above normal for early winter. Highs will be near 60° Sunday and in the low to mid-60s Monday and Tuesday. Skies look bright, but there will be an increase in clouds by Tuesday.

Christmas Eve looks mild and quiet for Santa’s big night. Temperatures won’t even drop below freezing. A front will try to edge in from the northwest on Christmas Day, but most of the area will remain ahead of the front enjoying another mild day. Skies look mostly cloudy and there may be a chance for showers.

Colder weather looks like it will try to build back into the area over the following weekend.