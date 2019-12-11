Wednesday, December 11 Evening Forecast

Cool and quiet weather to finish out the week with a wintry turn possible over the weekend.

Today featured a nice pop in temperatures thanks to sunshine and southwest winds. Afternoon readings were over 10° warmer than Tuesday afternoon. We really won’t see too much change through Friday.

For tonight, we’ll see increasing high cloudiness. Clouds and increasing winds will keep temperatures from getting as cold as past nights with lows generally in the low to mid-30s.

The high cloudiness will be widespread through the morning but will thin out by early afternoon with sunshine warming temperatures back into the 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the south.

High cloudiness will move back in Thursday night with temperatures slipping back into the low to mid-30s. Afternoon temperatures should manage to sneak into the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies giving way to a bit more sun during the afternoon.

A cold front will slip through early Saturday, delivering a shot of colder air and laying the foundation for some wintry weather possibilities Sunday. Saturday looks like it may be rather cloudy during the morning with some sun during the afternoon. Temperatures look quite a bit colder too with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s.

A storm brewing in the Southwest will cause warmer air aloft to start moving north by Sunday. This will likely generate a bout of wintry weather over parts of the area with snow or a wintry mix possible. As the warmer air aloft builds in a changeover to a cold rain or drizzle will shift north into Southern Missouri. Precipitation doesn’t look overly heavy on Sunday. Amounts will likely pick up Sunday night into Monday. The thermal profile of the atmosphere will be more supportive of all snow to the north and more of a cold rain to the south. Colder air building in on Monday will change precipitation back over to snow. It’s still way too early to pin down specifics, but the potential for a winter storm for parts of the area is certainly there.

The wintry weather possibilities will come with colder temperatures as you would expect, just how cold depends on the exact track of the storm. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with a warming trending kicking in by Wednesday.