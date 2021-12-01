Wednesday, December 1 Evening Forecast

December is here, but there’s no sign of cold weather. A mild pattern continues to envelop much of the nation. We’ll be enjoying the fruits of this pattern with a combination of sunshine and near-record highs making for a very nice start to December.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, generally 15° above normal for early December.

We’ve enjoyed a mild week so far, but temperatures will climb even higher Thursday and Friday. Both days will feature bright skies and highs in the 70s. Record highs are possible both days. Temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s north to mid to upper 70s south. These are temperatures that are close to 25° above normal!





A cold front will move in out of the northwest Friday afternoon, clearing the interstate by early Friday evening. This will bring chillier weather back to the area for Saturday.

As the front moves through Northern Arkansas, there will be a chance for some shower activity by Saturday morning, mainly near and south of the state line. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to the south with clouds gradually shifting further north during the day Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s, or about 15 to 20° cooler than the day before.

Some light showers will try to move in by Sunday morning as a cold front approaches from the west and warmer air surges north back into the area. Clouds may thin out enough by Sunday afternoon for some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will try to climb back into the 60s. A few additional showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon into the evening as a cold front sweeps southeast through the area.

The cold front will bring about a cold start to the new week with highs in the 40s Monday. Temperatures will once again try to rebound ahead of yet another cold front Tuesday that could also bring some showers. All in all it’s an active pattern next week that will feature fluctuating temperatures.