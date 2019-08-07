Wednesday, August 7 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
All is quiet after a quick-hitting round of rain and wind earlier today. The storms arrived shortly before noon today in the Springfield area, producing gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph and spotty heavy rains. The storms swept out of the Ozarks early in the afternoon with clouds and rain-cooled air making for a comfortable finish to the day.

More rain and thunderstorms are expected later tonight into Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Southwest Missouri for the Thursday morning to Friday morning timeframe.

This evening looks mostly dry, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up from Eastern Kansas southeast into Southwest Missouri late tonight, continuing past sunrise. There will likely be a corridor of very heavy rainfall where several inches of rain is possible. The highest odds for this appear to be from around Pittsburg, KS, southeast through Berryville, AR. Stockton, MO, to Springfield, MO, to Mtn. Home, AR, will likely be on the eastern edge of this heavy rain area. Rain looks much lighter and a lot more spotty to the east. Where the heavy band of rain sets up will likely experience some flooding, impacting the morning hours Thursday especially.

The rain will likely fade heading through the morning into the afternoon, although some showers will linger. Temperatures will remain very mild where heavy rain falls during the morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Further east, drier weather and a bit of sunshine will push temperatures into the mid-80s.

Another area of rain and thunderstorms will likely set up Thursday evening into Friday morning. The focus will probably be a bit further southwest than Thursday morning’s round, tending to focus from Northeast Oklahoma into Northern Arkansas. Some rain is still expected further north, but it should be more showery with many locations not seeing any rain.

Friday will remain rather cloudy with a front settling south to about Hwy. 60. A few showers are possible Friday afternoon into the evening, but they should be on the light side. Temperatures will remain mild for August with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will be a transition day with a rather cloudy morning giving way to some sun in the afternoon. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, but many spots will remain dry. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The summer ridge will edge east into the area Sunday into Monday. This will bring about hotter and drier weather as the frontal boundary edges north and the atmosphere heats up. There will still be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with rain chances higher closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures will get steamy with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The heat will be short-lived with another cool front sweeping into the area Tuesday. This will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some cooler temperatures. Lower humidity may sweep into the area by Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

