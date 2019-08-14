Wednesday, August 14 Overnight Forecast

Not too bad for mid-August. We’ve got a beautiful night to look forward too. Starry skies and pleasant temperatures will make for a pleasant evening to sit on the patio. A nearly full August moon will rise around 8 pm as temperatures slip through the 70s. Temperatures will dip into the 60s across the area by morning.

We’ll hold humidity levels down again on Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. There will likely be a fading cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving across Northern Missouri by afternoon. This will generate more cloud cover to the north with a slight chance for showers from Warsaw, MO, through Vienna, MO.

Another wave of rain and thunder will develop across Kansas Thursday evening, building east and southeast Thursday night into Friday morning. This will lead to a chance for showers and thunderstorms to start the day Friday down to about Hwy. 60. This round of wet weather should fade by late morning with partly cloudy skies and highs topping 90° across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler where rain hits in the morning and clouds may linger into the afternoon, closer to Central Missouri.

Another wave of rain and thunderstorms will develop across Kansas Friday night. This wave will tend to slide east along the I-70 corridor Friday night into Saturday morning, keeping most of the area rain-free into Saturday. There will be a slight chance for showers and storms Saturday with temperatures heading into the low 90s.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to drop into the area Sunday. This will likely be our most widespread round of rain chances this weekend. Rain and leftover clouds will likely keep the afternoon highs a bit cooler than previous days too.

The pattern will remain hot and humid into next week. The pattern looks to dry out with no big signals for wet weather. The atmosphere looks like it will dry out a bit too Monday into Tuesday, another negative for rain. Looks like the summer swelter will return too with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.