Webb City hands the Lakers their first loss of the season

CAMDENTON, Mo–At Bob Shore Stadium in Camdenton Friday night, the 12-0 Lakers hosted the 11-1 Webb City Cardinals.

Webb City has won 14 state championships.

Camdenton looking to end their season in the quarters.

But Webb City had other ideas, Terrell Kabala takes this up the middle of the field, a touchdown run to get things going it’s 7-nothing Cardinals.

It was 14-14 when Webb City would retake the lead, on the option, the pitch to Dillon Harlan and he scores from four yards out it’s 21-14 Webb City.

Move to the third quarter, Paxton Delaurent throwing for the endzone, but the Cardinals Treghan Parker picks it off and then finds the far sideline and takes it to the house, 103-yard pick 6, and Webb City ends Camdenton’s season 62-34.