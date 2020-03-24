WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice holds latest Coronavirus briefing Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held his latest virtual press briefing on the state’s Coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

Justice began the briefing with an update on the community transmission situation at Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown.

Justice then said 7,000 unemployment claims were processed Monday.

The governor also mentioned the anti-malaria drug that Mylan Pharmaceuticals, in Morgantown is producing, that some officials have said may help with Coronavirus symptoms.

Justice also promoted a state day of prayer event set for Noon on Wednesday.

The address came one day after Gov. Justice issued an executive “stay at home” order, which takes effect at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.