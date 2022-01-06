WATCH: How snow is affecting driving conditions in the Branson area

BRANSON, Mo — Roads across southwest and central Missouri are covered in snow Thursday morning. That’s the case in the Branson as well with many slide-offs and road closings.

A viewer sent us video of a snowplow sliding in the snow near Mount Branson.

On East Highway 76 between Branson and Forsyth, roads were closed Thursday morning — and drivers told us that if you don’t have to get out, don’t. They added that it’s very treacherous out there with many cars sliding off the roads.

The Taney Country Sheriff’s Office also echoed this sentiment stating on Facebook, “We would like to take a moment to remind people to stay home if at all possible. The roads are all extremely slick. Our patrol cars are all-wheel drive but that doesn’t always help in these conditions. These deputies were responding to an accident and wound up sliding off the road themselves.”

They went on to say that if you are planning to venture out to give yourself extra travel time as many Taney County roads are currently blocked, meaning you may not even be able to reach your destination. It’s also important to not take any unnecessary risks and plan accordingly.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office also asks that you don’t call 911 to ask about road conditions. Their dispatchers are currently overwhelmed with 911 calls. You can check current road conditions by visiting MoDOT’s website.