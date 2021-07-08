Wagging & Walking – Demi

HARTVILLE, Mo. - A city dream two years in the making will finally come true. Hartville will soon receive nearly half a million dollars from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to help fund its new community program, The Thrive Center. Lauren Hughes, President of the Community Betterment Foundation, says she wants the building to have useful resources for students and adults.

“Our goals with this organization is to fill in the gaps in the community wherever it's needed,” Hughes said. “Right now, revitalization is very much needed here, restoration. We've done several different projects. This is our third project that we've done. We definitely want to help in any area that we can."